Energi (NRG) Price Hits $2.32 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004554 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $89.85 million and $3.93 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00290868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.20 or 0.02292057 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,677,825 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

