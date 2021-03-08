Energy Web Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $467.16 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.54 or 0.00030518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00460446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00080930 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.07 or 0.00459681 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

