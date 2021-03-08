EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post sales of $805.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.40 million to $808.70 million. EnerSys reported sales of $781.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EnerSys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

