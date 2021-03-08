EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of EnerSys worth $63,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $89.32 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

