Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.37

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 5753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Enova International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Enova International by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.