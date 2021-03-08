Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares were down 8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $131.47 and last traded at $132.06. Approximately 4,677,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,321,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.55.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

