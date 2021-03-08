Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

