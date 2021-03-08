EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EnPro Industries traded as high as $90.04 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.