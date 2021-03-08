EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.20

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.20 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.21 ($0.30), with a volume of 12573914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.31).

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of £393.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

In other news, insider Farina Khan purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

