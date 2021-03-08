EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.31

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 9751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

ENQUF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. EnQuest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

