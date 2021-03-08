Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $245.44 and last traded at $244.69, with a volume of 6148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

