Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $93.99. 987,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,000,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

