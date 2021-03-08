EnterCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $222,750.41 and $79.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

