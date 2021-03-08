Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 769.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

