Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.38

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,365,442.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.