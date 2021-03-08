Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post sales of $272.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $276.50 million. Envestnet posted sales of $246.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

