Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $71.70 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Enzyme has a market cap of $71.70 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.33 or 0.00079353 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00798367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00041054 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

