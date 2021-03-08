EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,176,000 after buying an additional 1,095,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $74.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

