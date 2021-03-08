EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.