EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $53,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

