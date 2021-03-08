EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $4,298.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

