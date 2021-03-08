Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Down 5.7%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 1,008,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 867,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $913.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Epizyme by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.