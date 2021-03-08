ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.72

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.72 and last traded at $101.51, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get ePlus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 313.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.