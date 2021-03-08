EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in EPR Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EPR Properties by 164.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

