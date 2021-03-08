EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Up 5.9%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 869,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,151,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

