EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EQT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.