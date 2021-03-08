Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $169.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

