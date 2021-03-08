Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $610.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $705.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

