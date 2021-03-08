Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.56

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 13887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Equitable by 124.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Equitable by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

