Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.82.

SNC opened at C$26.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

