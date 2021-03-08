Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Joint Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Joint in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Joint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Joint by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

