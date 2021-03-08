Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

CCL opened at $26.09 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 497.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.