Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $317.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

