Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CuriosityStream in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC analyst L. Martin anticipates that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CURI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $14.60 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,184 shares of company stock valued at $798,381 in the last three months.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

