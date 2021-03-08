Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -468.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

