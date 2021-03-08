Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.