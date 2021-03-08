Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amyris, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amyris in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33).

AMRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.14 on Monday. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.