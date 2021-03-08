Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$19.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$362.70 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$8.59 and a twelve month high of C$24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

