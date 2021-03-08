Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.