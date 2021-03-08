Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (1COV, AAPL, ADS, BMW, DK, DPW, ENDP, FMBI, GDYN, GE)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €338.00 ($397.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $265.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

