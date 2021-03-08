Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (1COV, AAPL, ADS, BMW, DK, DPW, ENDP, FMBI, GDYN, GE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS)

was given a €338.00 ($397.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $265.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.