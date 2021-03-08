Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4,287.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

