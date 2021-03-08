Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $40,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,678 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

