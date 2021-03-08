Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $75.70 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,564.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.73 or 0.03463090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00363706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01008212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00421422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00357373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00246299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,027,375 coins and its circulating supply is 29,723,653 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

