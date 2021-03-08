Ernest S. Pinner Sells 5,000 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00.
Shares of South State stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. 549,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in South State by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of South State by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
