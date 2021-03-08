Ernest S. Pinner Sells 5,000 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00.

Shares of South State stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. 549,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in South State by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of South State by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.