ESBC Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. ESBC has a total market cap of $653,576.70 and approximately $58,529.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,511,245 coins and its circulating supply is 26,231,951 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

