ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.14. 301,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 446,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

