Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

