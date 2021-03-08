Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essential Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of ESN opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

