Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Up 23.3%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price shot up 23.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 607,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 264,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Essential Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

