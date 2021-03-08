Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.01

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 6494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $680.93 million, a P/E ratio of 169.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

